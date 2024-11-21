Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central
School presents ‘The Jungle Book’

THEATER—6 p.m. “The Jungle Book.” Presented by the Elementary Drama Club. Admission fees apply. Also held 11/23. Donald A. Drake Auditorium, Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LEGAL—10-11:30 a.m. “Estate Planning: Do You Know Where to Begin?” Presented by attorney Lauren Glynn during senior coffee hour. Seating limited; registration requested. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-4232 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/  

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pork chops, sweet potatoes, green beans and fresh fruit. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php  

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

THANKSGIVING—Noon to 3 p.m. “Thanksgiving Gathering.” Bring a dish to pass. Includes a performance by Judy Pitel, 1:30-3 p.m. The Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066731630000

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Oneonta Elks Lodge 1312, 86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.  https://www.redcrossblood.org/

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

DINNER—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Free Spaghetti Dinner.” Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 265-3354 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/LaurensTogether?locale=zh_CN

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “MULTIPLES.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, paint, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

BAKING—5:30-7 p.m. “Kids Pretzel Class.” Presented by The Loaf Lab. Fees apply. Sidney Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge Street, Sidney. theloaflab@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheLoafLab

MAGIC—6 p.m. “Tarot Reading by Mystic Meli.” Fees apply. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub

MUSIC—6-9 p.m. “Singer Songwriter Series: Liana Gabel.” Muddy River Farm Brewery, West Gate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverFarmBrewery

MUSICAL—6:30 p.m. Audition for “American Idiot: The Musical.” Also held 11/23. Callbacks held 11/24. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta, (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/@foothillsoneonta

FUNDRAISER—7-10 p.m. “One Night in Vegas!” Casino night fundraiser to benefit the Susquehanna Headwaters District. Tickets required; proceeds benefit local youth in scouting. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “All’s Well that Ends Well.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10173559

