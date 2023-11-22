Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Thanksgiving Day Walk

FUN WALK—8 a.m. “Struttin’ Our Stuffin’: Family Fun Walk.” Benefit for Healthy Habits for All: No Kid Hungry charity. 1-mile strut around Wilber Park, Milford. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/MilfordNY/

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE—9 a.m. to noon. Airing nationwide on NBC.

RUN AND WALK—9 a.m. “Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot for Hospice.” 5K run or 2.5K walk. Event starts promptly at 9 at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, 70 River Street, Oneonta. All event proceeds support the patients and families cared for by Helios Care. $25 early fee; $35 day of trot. For information, call (607) 432-6773 or register online at Hospice5k.com. Register early to guarantee your T-shirt, as supplies are limited.

DINE-IN—12:30-2 p.m. “Thanksgiving Community Dinner.” Free to all within 15-mile radius. St. Mary’s Parish Center, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta. RSVP to Cindy Korb (607) 267-0539 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

