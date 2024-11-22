Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Coffee House Open Mic

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

FUNDRAISER—7:30-10 a.m. Donation breakfast sandwich event. Sausage, bacon, cheese, and eggs on a hard roll. Coffee, tea and hot cocoa provided. Westford Volunteer Fire Department, 1812 County Route 34, Westford. (607) 638-9075 or visit https://www.facebook.com/westford.ny.fire.district

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Bake Sale.” Presented by the Xi Delta Iota Sorority and the Oneonta BSP Chapter. Support local family and community services. Munson’s Building Supply, 5662 State Highway 7, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/constance.martin.399

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Holiday Bazaar.” Crafts, cookies, collectibles, jewels, earth-friendly items and more. Soup, chili and pie slices from Mary’s Café. Proceeds benefit United Women of Faith projects. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

FIREARMS—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “18-hr. NYS Pistol Permit Course.” First day held at F&C Firearms, 27482 State Highway 23, Stamford. Second day held at Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. training@fcfirearmsny.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Field Trip to Falcon Heart Rescue Rehabilitation Center.” Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Registration required; suggested donation to the rehabilitation center. Carpool from the Ford Avenue parking lot across from the YMCA, Oneonta. (607) 267-8491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

SCIENCE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Eco Explorers: Hands-on Biology!” DIY terrariums, lava lamps and more. First come, first serve. Most activities appropriate for ages 5+. Free and open to the public. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, 112 Physical Science, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

WORKSHOP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Make a Pillowcase.” Easy two-session class for all skill levels. Fees apply; registration required. Continues 12/2. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or visit https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium
• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets!”
• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never before seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

FRIENDSGIVING—1-6 p.m. Friendship bracelet, raffle, prizes and more. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

OPERA—1 p.m. “Tosca.” Livesteam from the Metropolitan Opera House. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

ARTS & CRAFTS—1-3 p.m. “Diamond Art.” Presented by instructor Stacia Barrett. Small children will need adult supervision. Suggested donation; registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

DISCUSSION—1-3 p.m. “Lattes & Literature.” Presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

THEATER—6 p.m. “The Jungle Book.” Presented by the Elementary Drama Club. Admission fees apply. Donald A. Drake Auditorium, Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

MUSICAL—6:30 p.m. Audition for “American Idiot: The Musical.” Callbacks held 11/24. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta, (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/@foothillsoneonta

PERFORMANCE—7 p.m.; food served at 6 p.m. “The Bones of J.R. Jones,” performed by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jonathon Linaberry. Fees apply. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/performances

ORCHESTRA—7:30 p.m. “Space: The Final Frontier.” Concert by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/concerts/space2024

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “Some Like It Hip Hop Musical.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10173570

