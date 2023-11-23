Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Welcome Santa Back For The Holidays

BLACK FRIDAY

PARADE—5 p.m. “Santa’s Arrival Parade.” Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive to take up residence at the Cooperstown Christmas Cottage. All are invited to welcome them back. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/santas-arrival-parade-3/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 6 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé, or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wasailing Weekends.” Learn to prepare this classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Holiday Open House!” Shop handmade goods from local artisans and a portion of proceeds will go to the local food bank. Cooper Country Crafts, 2 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9247 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperCountryCrafts/

HOLIDAY MARKET—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Covered Bridge Holiday Market.” Holiday wreaths, greenery, decorations and gift items by local crafters. Covered Bridge Farm Market, 419 Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla. (914) 799-2078 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CoveredBridgeFarmMarket

NATURE HIKE—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Get Everybody Outside: Day After Thanksgiving Hike.” Explore Panther Mountain with OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant. Relax, socialize and enjoy the views. Dress for the weather. Meet at Fetterly Forest Conservation Area, 302 Roses Hill Road, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-everybody-outside-day-after-thanksgiving-hike

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

WINTER DÉCOR—2-4 p.m. “Crafting Winter Decorations for The Library.” Cut snowflakes, craft garlands, and make bows ahead of December decorating. Free, all welcome. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext.106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. Holiday Light Show Extravaganza. Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

