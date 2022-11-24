HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-25-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

SANTA PARADE—5 p.m. Bring the whole family to welcome Santa to the Cooperstown Christmas Cottage. Followed by visits with Santa, Hot Apple Cider, and the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Parade proceeds down Main Street to Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit wearecooperstown.com/events/santas-arrival-parade-2/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 6 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

THANKSGIVING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk off the Thanksgiving meal with a stroll through the Historic Village. Visit the turkeys, see tools made at the blacksmith shop, and watch food be prepared on an open fire at the Lippitt Farm House. Free admission with donation. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/thanksgiving-at-the-farm/

WALK-IT-OFF HIKE—1 – 3 p.m. Join the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce to walk off that Thanksgiving Dinner. Explore the forest and grassland just outside Oneonta and observe the transition from autumn to winter and how plants and animals prepare for the cold months ahead. Free, registration required. Held at the Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch, Grange Hall Road Spur, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/walk-it-off-black-friday-family-hike/