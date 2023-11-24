HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Adorn-A-Door Wreath Festival

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

WREATH FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Adorn-a-Door Wreath Festival.” View the creative wreaths made by local talent and bid on your favorite to support the Art Scholarship Program for high-school seniors. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

BLOOD DRIVE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Find produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. 53-55 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FAIR—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “A Gift To Give Vendor Fair.” Holiday shopping while supporting local crafters, vendors and businesses of all varieties. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wasailing Weekends.” Learn to prepare this classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Holiday Open House.” Shop handmade goods from local artisans and a portion of the proceeds will go to the local food bank. Cooper Country Crafts, 2 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9247 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperCountryCrafts/

HOLIDAY MARKET—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Covered Bridge Holiday Market.” Holiday wreaths, greenery, decorations and gift items by local crafters. Covered Bridge Farm Market, 419 Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla. (914) 799-2078 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CoveredBridgeFarmMarket

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

VISIT SANTA—2-4 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. Holiday Light Show Extravaganza. Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.