HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-26-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

THANKSGIVING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk off the Thanksgiving meal with a stroll through the Historic Village. Visit the turkeys, see tools made at the blacksmith shop, and watch food be prepared on an open fire at the Lippitt Farm House. Saturday only, enjoy a telling of the history of Thanksgiving from the Native American perspective from Onondage storyteller, Perry Ground. Free admission with donation. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/thanksgiving-at-the-farm/

A GIFT TO GIVE – 8 a.m. The holidays are fast approaching. Get out and find the perfect gifts for friends and family at the A Gift to Give vendor and craft fair. There will be local crafters, vendors, national brands, food, music, and more. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

WREATH FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Attend the Adorn A Door Wreath Festival to benefit the Art Association. Artistically crafted wreaths will be up for silent auction with music, raffles, treats, and more available. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

SHOPPERS RALLY & RAFFLE—10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Sharon Springs, follow the map, get your ticket stamped and then enter a raffle at the final stop at the American Hotel to win a Sharon Springs Gift Basket. Info with sharonspringschamber.org/shoppersrally

ART WORKSHOP —11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join artist Celia Buchanan for workshop “Mixed Media Done Right,” exploring multimedia techniques with everything from watercolor to pastel to make a piece of art that will last (and while having fun). Tickets, $45 which includes materials. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/mixed-media-done-right/

VISIT WITH SANTA—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wishlist. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter