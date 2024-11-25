HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Senior Dining in Richfield Springs

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is cream of potato soup, roast beef sandwich, coleslaw and cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Today’s book is “I’m a Turkey” by Jim Arnosky. Followed by making turkey headbands. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Mt. Utsayantha, Stamford. Contact hike leader Laura Hurley at (607) 435-1786 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. https://www.redcrossblood.org/

MEDITATE—6-7 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. The Local Bird, 139 Main, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/calendar/

COOPERATIVE EXTENSION—6:30 p.m. “Board of Directors Meeting” Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Schoharie County and Otsego County. Open to the public. Hosted online via Zoom. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/03/28/board-of-directors-meeting

THANKSGIVING—7:30 p.m. “Oneonta Interfaith Thanksgiving Service.” Accepting food and donations for Oneonta food pantries. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-5463 or visit https://www.facebook.com/stjamesoneonta/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR