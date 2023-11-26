Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Child’s Play at the Cooperstown Library

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with village board to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Village Board Room, Village Hall,  22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-17-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 17 Crafts & Concert for Fathers’ Day DEBUT CONCERT—12:30 p.m. The Cooperstown Children’s Choir presents its first concert ever. On the veranda at the Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 304-1359. FATHER’S DAY—11:30 a.m. Children are invited to Father’s day craft time followed by a concert on the veranda. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…