HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Child’s Play at the Cooperstown Library

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with village board to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/