HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-28-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

DISCUSSION—6:30 p.m. The League of Women Voters of Cooperstown present “Making Democracy Work Close to Home: A Conversation with Two Local Officials” featuring County Board Chair David Bliss and and Otsego Town Supervisor Ben Bauer. The two officials will be discussing the importance of running for office, delineating its challenges and rewards, and what compelled them to run for office. Held in the Community Room at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Visit my.lwv.org/new-york/cooperstown-area/calendar

BLOOD DRIVE—1 – 6 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Road 16, Garratsville. Register at redcrossblood.org

WALKING CLUB—10:30 – 11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor & track with friends old & new while listening to music from the 60s & 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com