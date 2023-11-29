HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Make a Mosaic Holiday Tree

ART CLASS—6-8 p.m. “A Merry Mosaic Workshop.” Nip and sip while making a mosaic holiday tree decoration. $38 includes materials and a complimentary glass of wine. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

AGRICULTURE—Third episode of “Cornell Cow Convos” released today. Led by PRO-DAIRY and CCE dairy specialists, discussing topics of interest to the dairy industry. New episodes released last Thursday of the month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/pro-dairy/events-programs/podcasts to listen.

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of spinach soup, chicken patty with lettuce on a bun, three bean salad and brownies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Demonstration on making of a variety of evergreen arrangements. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

TEEN ART—4-5:30 p.m. “Teens After School Art Program with Chelly Lisenby.” Pre-registration required. $30/non-member. Held Thursdays through 12/21. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/kids-teens-art-classes

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. Holiday Light Show Extravaganza. Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcomes. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.