HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

Last Contradance of 2023

with Otsego Dance Society

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Final dance of 2023 with the Otsego Dance Society, featuring music by Tom White and Henry Lamont, with Garry Aney calling. Suggested donation, $10/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicrafts to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken stir fry over rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and fruited gelatin with topping. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

AFTERNOON ART—1-3 p.m. “Creative Aging.” Older adults enjoy an afternoon of art, storytelling and conversation with creative aging specialist Christina Muscatello of Memory Maker. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. “Open Studio.” Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

VISIT SANTA—3-5 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAY—4-9 p.m. “Friday Market Par-Tay.” Local artists, makers and vintage vendors. Party features a DJ, Big Al’s BBQ and an open art studio with everything needed to make holiday ornaments. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

FUNDRAISER—4-8 p.m. “National Aids Memorial Quilt Basket Raffle Fundraiser.” Food, fun, prizes, activities, crafts, face painting, AIDS/HIV education, more. Drawings begin at 7. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 386 1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

DINNER—5-7 p.m. “Free Spaghetti Dinner.” Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread and cookies. Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-3738 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LaurensPresbyterianChurchLaurensNy/

OPEN HOUSE—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Marketplace.” Explore new works from the artists and find items for gift giving. Marketplace runs through 12/24. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

HOLIDAY FUN—5-8 p.m. Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend. Tree lighting, Father Christmas, Happy Haggs, shopping, restaurants, open houses, live music, restaurants. www.cherryvalley.com.

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

CHILDRENS FILM—7 p.m. “Frosty the Snowman.” Free holiday film featuring a surprise guest to delight the kids. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/worcesterwieting

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Joe’s Garage: Parts 1-3” by the SUNY Oneonta Zappa Band. $10 at the door. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Handel’s Messiah” with chorus, orchestra and soloists. Presented by the Catskill Choral Society at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://catskillchoralsociety.com/