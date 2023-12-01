HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Pancake Breakfast & Holiday Market

BREAKFAST & MARKET—8 a.m. to noon. “PTA Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Market.” Live music, book fair, crafts/games/prizes for kids, auction, holiday shopping, more. Cooperstown Elementary School, 21 Walnut Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/pta-pancake-breakfast-and-holiday-market/

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. “Home for the Holidays Parade.” Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts, and more from area producers. 53-55 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

SANTA VISIT—10-11 a.m. “Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus” for presents, pictures and a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SANTA VISIT—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

ARTISAN FAIRE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Holiday Artisan Faire & Holiday Weekend.” Shopping, festive treats, beverages, holiday concert, holiday tree lighting and parade in historic Sharon Springs. Free; tickets available for concert. Hosted by the Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce. Main Street, Sharon Springs. www.sharonspringschamber.org.

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Holiday Open House.” Gifts, decorations, honey, homemade fruit cakes, vintage serving dishes and more to make the holidays sparkle. Straw House Herbs, 3740 State Highway 166, Cherry Valley. (607) 242-5945 or visit https://www.facebook.com/strawhouseherbs

HOLIDAY ART—10 a.m. to noon. “Handcrafted Ornament Workshop.” Make 2- and 3-dimensional ceramic ornaments for the holiday season. $55/person. Includes materials for up to five ornaments. Azure Arts, 1149 Allen Lake Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-8899 or visit https://azureartisans.com/classesandworkshops#/workshop-handcrafted-ornaments

HOLIDAY FUN—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend. Artist-led workshops, sweater swap, holiday sales, raffles, vendors, Girl Scouts selling drinks, caroling, Santa. www.cherryvalley.com.

HOLIDAY CRAFTS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “36th Annual Cookies and Crafts Fair.” Cookie plates, candies, pottery, candles, stained glass, baked goods and more for sale. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, Chapin Memorial, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 435-2797 or e-mail jbachwim60@gmail.com

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wasailing Weekends.” Learn to prepare this classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/

FESTIVE FUN—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Canajoharie Elves Day Out.” Holiday fun, featuring Mrs. Claus reading holiday books and taking pictures with the kids, then live holiday music at 2. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

HOLIDAY—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Holiday Market.” Holiday portraits, shopping, visit with Santa, art workshops, more. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. “Festival of Trees & Gingerbread Jubilee.” Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

GIVE-AWAY—1-3 p.m. “Drive-Thru Santa Gift Give-Away.” Children from infants to age 10 receive gifts from the Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick (enter Back Alley Road off County Route 11 and exit onto State Highway 205). (607) 293-7511 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069371798161

HOLIDAY—1 p.m. “Crafting for the Holidays.” Select a surface, design, colors, and create adorable shelf sitters for gifts or home décor. Get Fresh on Main, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4827 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077545603088

HOLIDAY—1-4 p.m. “Holiday Hoopla.” Crafts, food, music, games, raffles, more. Free admission. Profits benefit Operation Full Circle to support local families in need. Oneonta Middle School, 130 Upper East Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-8262 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaMS

VISIT SANTA—2-4 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

CONCERT—3-5 p.m. “Christmas Concerto” featuring Christmas music, from Handel’s “Messiah” to “Christmas Concerto” by Arcangelo Corelli and more. With acclaimed soloist Joanna Porackova. Tickets, $40. Fenimore Chamber Orchestra at Christ Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://fenimoreco.org/

PRESENTATION—4-6 p.m. “Thriving through Adversity: A Conversation About Trans Issues.” Presented by activist, actress, and award-winning author Cecilia Gentili. The Waterfront Room, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. 1 (800) 227-7388 or visit https://www.bassett.org/events/2023/12/thriving-through-adversity-conversation-about-trans-issues

HOLIDAY—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Santa Claus is Coming!” Youth holiday party featuring cookies, hot chocolate, crafts, activities, more. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GALA—5 p.m. “Dancing Around the Sun 40th Anniversary Gala for Helios Care.” Anniversary celebration for 40 years of hospice and palliative care for patients and their caregiver families. A night full of dancing, friends, food and fireworks! $200/person; $380/couples. Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 432-6773 or buy tickets at helioscare.org/events/

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

AUCTION & RECEPTION—6 p.m. “Holiday Auction and Open House Reception.” Free hors d’oeuvres, local wines and beverages. Visit the building addition, browse the auction items, more. Auction begins at 7. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

CONCERT—7 p.m., doors open 6:30. SUNY Oneonta Psych Funk Ensemble featuring Orange Grove, Mercury Suite and AJ Jackson. $8 at the door. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

MEMORIAL CONCERT—7 p.m. “Caravan of Love Concert in Memory of Bruce Andrews.” Featuring music duo “Burns & Kristy,” with a pre-show gathering at 6:15 to share stories of Bruce. All proceeds donated to charity. $20/adult. Cooperstown Concert Series at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26, Fly Creek. Visit https://cooperstownconcertseries.org/caravan-of-love-concert/