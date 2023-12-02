Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

Holiday Party with
Local Historical Associations

PARTY—2 p.m. “First Annual Maryland, Westford and Worcester Historical Societies Holiday Party.” All welcome for dessert potluck-style celebration. Coffee, tea and eggnog provided. Bring items to donate to the Office for the Aging. The theme is Winter Wonderland—white clothing appreciated. All welcome. AmVets Hall, Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

HOLIDAY FUN—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend. Artist-led workshops, sweater swap, holiday sales, raffles, vendors, Girl Scouts selling drinks, caroling, Santa. www.cherryvalley.com.

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Holiday Open House.” Gifts, decorations, honey, homemade fruit cakes, vintage serving dishes and more. Straw House Herbs, 3740 State Highway 166, Cherry Valley. (607) 242-5945 or visit https://www.facebook.com/strawhouseherbs   

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wasailing Weekends.” Learn to prepare this classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/

OUTDOORS—11 a.m. “Queer Outdoors Winter Hike.” Featuring great views of the valley, hot beverages, more. Get a new angle on familiar places. Registration required. Hartwick College Campus, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-winter-hike

HOLIDAY ART—1-3 p.m. “Ceramic Ornament Making with Diana Cozzens.” $48/non-member. Pre-registration required. The Art Studio, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

VISIT SANTA—2-4 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

CHAMBER MUSIC—3 p.m. Final concert of the season, featuring pianist Idith Meshulam Korman playing works by Mozart, Schubert, Satie and others. Free. Presented by the Friends of Music at the Stamford First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://friendsmusic.org/

CONCERT—4 p.m., doors open 3:30. SUNY Oneonta Rock Combo Final Concert. $8 at the door. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…