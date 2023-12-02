HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

Holiday Party with

Local Historical Associations

PARTY—2 p.m. “First Annual Maryland, Westford and Worcester Historical Societies Holiday Party.” All welcome for dessert potluck-style celebration. Coffee, tea and eggnog provided. Bring items to donate to the Office for the Aging. The theme is Winter Wonderland—white clothing appreciated. All welcome. AmVets Hall, Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

HOLIDAY FUN—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend. Artist-led workshops, sweater swap, holiday sales, raffles, vendors, Girl Scouts selling drinks, caroling, Santa. www.cherryvalley.com.

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Holiday Open House.” Gifts, decorations, honey, homemade fruit cakes, vintage serving dishes and more. Straw House Herbs, 3740 State Highway 166, Cherry Valley. (607) 242-5945 or visit https://www.facebook.com/strawhouseherbs

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wasailing Weekends.” Learn to prepare this classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/

OUTDOORS—11 a.m. “Queer Outdoors Winter Hike.” Featuring great views of the valley, hot beverages, more. Get a new angle on familiar places. Registration required. Hartwick College Campus, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-winter-hike

HOLIDAY ART—1-3 p.m. “Ceramic Ornament Making with Diana Cozzens.” $48/non-member. Pre-registration required. The Art Studio, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

VISIT SANTA—2-4 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

CHAMBER MUSIC—3 p.m. Final concert of the season, featuring pianist Idith Meshulam Korman playing works by Mozart, Schubert, Satie and others. Free. Presented by the Friends of Music at the Stamford First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://friendsmusic.org/

CONCERT—4 p.m., doors open 3:30. SUNY Oneonta Rock Combo Final Concert. $8 at the door. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/