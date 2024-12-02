HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Holiday Stroll on Main Street

MEET & GREET—4-7 p.m. “Stroll the Street: An Evening of Holiday Spirit and Community Celebration.” Presented by Welcome Home Cooperstown. Includes fire pit, hot chocolate, live music, decoration station, Santa visit, and candlelit path down Main Street. Meets at Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Bramley Mountain, Glen Burnie Road, Delhi. Contact hike leaders Tom and Roberta Austin at (607) 435-8107 or visit https://susqadk.org/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Visiting Artist Workshop with Normandy Alden.” Continues 12/10. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://smithyarts.org/classes-workshops

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

HOLIDAYS—3:45-4:30 p.m. “Winter Arts & Crafts: Light-Up Holiday Cards.” Ages 8-12; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

ART—4-5:30 p.m. “Tuesday Kids After School Art Program.” Children aged 6-10 learn about ceramics. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

HOLIDAYS—5 p.m. “Deck the Hall: Holiday Celebration 2024.” Presented with Stroll the Street. Includes performance by the Pathfinder Village Bell Choir. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/baseballhall

MEDITATE—6-7 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. The Local Bird, 139 Main, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/

MEDITATION—6-8 p.m. “Osho Kundalini Meditation.” Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

GARDEN—6:30 p.m. “Make and Take: Boxwood Trees.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

HOLIDAYS—7 p.m. “The Gift of the Magi.” Presented by Saturday’s Bread. Free; donations gratefully accepted to support this year’s Friends of Christmas Community Dinner. First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://friendsofchristmas.org/magi

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Opera & Musical Theatre Scenes Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

