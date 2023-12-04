HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

‘The Snowiest Days of Richfield Springs’

Author Reading at the Springfield Library

SPEAKER SERIES – 6:30-7:30 p.m. “The Snowiest Days of Richfield Springs.” Cozy up with hot cocoa and listen to author Lissette Stefanec bring Richfield Springs to life with enchanted animals and a friendly community. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit https://www.facebook.com/springfieldcenterlibrary/

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. to noon. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to the SUNY College Camp, Oneonta. Contact hike leaders Bill and Kathy Holmstrom, (607) 988-7180, or visit https://susqadk.org/

KIDS ACTIVITIES—10-11 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Program for toddlers and their families, featuring story time, gallery tours, active play and art projects. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

EXERCISE—11 a.m. to noon. Learn tai chi with instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost, a non-perishable donation item for the food pantry. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

HOLIDAY MEET & GREET—4 p.m. “Meet & Greet and Stroll the Street.” Cooperstown community members are welcome to meet neighbors, enjoy refreshments around the fire pit, make holiday crafts and listen the Police Chief Cavalieri read “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Sleigh.” Then, follow the lighted path of luminaria down Main Street, where local businesses will be open for holiday shopping until 7 p.m. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/meet-n-greet-n-stroll-the-street/

YOGA—6 p.m. “Tuesday Evening Yoga Classes” with instructor Wanda Hunt. $10/class. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext 518 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd