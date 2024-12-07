HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

Children’s Holiday Block Party at

the Cooperstown Fire Department

PARTY—2-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Fire Department Children’s Holiday Block Party.” Meet firefighters and EMS providers, tour fire trucks and ambulances, and enjoy games, arts and crafts, snacks, hot chocolate, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free and open to the public. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 727-2218.

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Annual Holiday Artisans Market.” Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend.” Festivities, handmade and local gifts, workshops, music, and merry making. Closing party held 3-5 p.m. at the Limestone Mansion. Maps available from participating merchants. www.cherryvalley.com

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Otsego Pride Alliance Holiday Bazaar.” Vendors, raffles and collections for the local homeless shelters. Held at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “First Presbyterian Church Alternative Market.” Continues on 12/15 and 12/22. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres

HOLIDAYS—1 p.m. “Annual Silver Tea.” Treats, music, singing raffles and more. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

HOLIDAYS—1-3 p.m. “Ceramic Ornaments.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues on 12/15. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

OUTDOORS—1 p.m. “Rink Rollout—Think Rink!” Friends of the Park seeks volunteers to help rollout the rink for winter. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

ART—1-4 p.m. “Color Theory Class.” Lecture, demonstration and hands-on application of concepts of color theory for painting or crafting. Fees apply. Rigby Handcraft Studio, 43 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.emilierigby.com/learn/color-theory-class-december-8th-1-4pm

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

BENEFIT—2-4 p.m. “Friends’ Concert for Hurricane Relief.” Musicians, dancers, singings, songwriters, and more present a concert to benefit towns and cities impacted by this year’s hurricanes. Suggested donations apply. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

HOLIDAYS—3 p.m. “Party with Santa.” Presented by the Family Service Association. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—4 p.m. “SUNY Oneonta Rock Combo Concert.” Fees apply. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

FILM—6-8 p.m. “Stamped From The Beginning” (2023). Part of the Race, Equity and Justice series presented by the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown. Free pizza and beverages. Village Hall ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9371 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/

MEMORIAL—6:30 p.m. “Worldwide Candle Lighting.” Presented by The Compassionate Friends for all the children who have died around the globe. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 746-7396 or visit https://www.facebook.com/tcfoneontaregion/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR