HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Concert For The Food Pantry

and other Fundraisers

BENEFIT CONCERT—4-6 p.m. Small Town Big Band presents “Holiday Benefit Concert and Bake Sale.” Benefit for the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Food, personal care and monetary donations encouraged. Chapel, Cooperstown Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/SmallTownBigBandCooperstown/

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to noon. “Pancake Breakfast with Santa.” Buffet-style breakfast, visit with Santa and then do holiday shopping with local craft vendors. Breakfast by donation. Pindars Corners Fire Department, 8898 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 278-7000 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PCFDdavenport

FOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Cooperstown Fire Department Emergency Squad Annual Food Drive.” Stuff the ambulance to support the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Also collecting monetary donations which are being matched by The Scriven Foundation. Price Chopper, 113 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. Michael.Simons@cooperstownfd.org

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. “Chili Dinner.” Chili, corn bread, tossed salad, beverage and a visit with Santa. By donation for eat-in or take-out. Proceeds benefit MFD firefighter David Andrews’ medical expenses. Morris Fire Department, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5500 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079301992913

FUNDRAISER—4-7 p.m. “Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser.” Benefit for Corbin Tyrell and his family for medical expenses due to an event on Thanksgiving Day. Donation based. Enter to win the gift basket raffle. Franklin Central School, 26 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3551 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070217072324

VOLUNTEER—9 a.m. to noon. “Hemlock Hunters Volunteer Training.” Learn to identify hemlock trees and the hemlock woolly adelgid that threatens them, and how to report it for conservation purposes. Dress for the weather. Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 51, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/hemlock-hunters-volunteer-training

FAMILY—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Holiday Photo Session.” Update family photos with Lazore Photography. Get up to 5 digital images, print release, 1 printed 8×10. Free. Any donations go to library children’s programs. Pre-registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FARMERS’ MARKET – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Find produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GARDEN CLUB—9 a.m. “Annual Holiday Greens Sale.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Fresh wreaths, swags and greens arrangements. Includes bake sale and luncheon with soup, chili, and sandwiches. Registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

RESCHEDULED TO JANUARY 7 GARDEN—10 a.m. to noon. “Winter Sowing.” Bring a translucent container and sow seeds in winter to sprout in spring. Seeds available or bring your own. $5. Presented by Otsego Master Gardeners at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 228 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/12/17/winter-sowing

SANTA VISIT—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. “Christmas Market.” Makers market featuring local artisans and craftspeople showcasing their handmade products. Celebrate local creativity. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wassailing Weekends.” Learn about and enjoy this classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/wassailing-weekend-75

HOLIDAY MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Christmas Gift and Craft Market.” Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

MARKET—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Franklin Holiday Craft Market and Day of Festivities.” Complete holiday shopping then see what else is happening around town. Concludes with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at the fire department at 6. Franklin Fire & Rescue, 351 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 829-6822 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070217072324

SANTA—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

ART WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Intro to Lino Printing.” All materials supplied. Tickets, $75. Pre-registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/intro-to-lino-printing/

HOLIDAY—Noon to 5 p.m. “Holiday Market.” Holiday shopping, visit with Santa, art workshops, more. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

CONCERT—Noon to 12:30 p.m. The City of the Hills Sweet Adeline Chorus performs a concert of holiday songs. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 988-2613 or visit https://sachorus.wixsite.com/cityofthehills

OPERA—12:55 p.m. The Met presents “Florencia en al Amazonas.” Tickets, $22/adult. Lunch available for purchase. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

HOLIDAY—1 and 3 p.m. “Sleighin’ the Hills Drag & Brunch,” featuring brunch and mimosas. Tickets, $10. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

THEATRE—1 and 7:30 p.m. “The Sound of Music.” $20. Presented by Orpheus Theatre at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

VISIT SANTA—2-4 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/glimmernights/

THEATER—6 p.m. “A Krampus Carol.” The tale of Santa’s oft-forgotten demon helper, who punishes naughty children. Admission, $1. Open to the public. Sarkus-Busch Theater, Robert McLaughlin College Center, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3645/herkimer-college-to-host-general-theater-groups-production-of-a-krampus-carol

HOLIDAY ART—6-8 p.m. “Ceramic Ornament Making with Diana Cozzens.” $48/non-member. The Art Studio, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Good food, fellowship, music and games in celebration of the season. All are welcome; bring a dish to share. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.