HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Explore Holiday Light Show

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/glimmernights/

RESCHEDULED TO DECEMBER 17 – OPEN HOUSE—3-4 p.m. “Holiday Caroling and Tree Lighting.” All welcome for an open house followed at 4 p.m. by caroling and the lighting of the Fly Creek Fire Company tree at the intersection of State Route 28 and County Highway 26. Followed at 6 p.m. by a visit with Santa on the district fire truck. Fly Creek residents are invited to register so Santa can stop at their addresses to deliver holiday goodies. Fly Creek Fire Company, 811 County Route 26, Fly Creek. FlyCreekChief@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Fly-Creek-Volunteer-Fire-Company-100064896811667/

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wasailing Weekends.” Learn about and enjoy this classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/wassailing-weekend-76

GARDEN CLUB—10 a.m. “Make and Take: Boxwood Tree Workshop.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. $40. Registration required. The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

SANTA—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

ART CLASS—1-3 p.m. “A Merry Mosaic Workshop.” Nip and sip while making a mosaic holiday tree decoration. $40 includes materials and a glass of wine. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

HOLIDAY PARTY—2-4 p.m. The Cooperstown Fire Department welcomes area children for a fun party featuring games, crafts, refreshments, and a visit with Santa. Pioneer Park, Corner of Main and Pioneer streets, Cooperstown.

SUNDAY SPEAKER—3 p.m. “Panel on Social Isolation and Loneliness.” Program begins with a presentation by Douglas DeLong, MD, on the epidemiology and consequences of social isolation and loneliness, followed by panel of representatives of local organizations dedicated to addressing the issue. Free, open to the public. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

THEATRE—3 p.m. “The Sound of Music.” $20. Presented by Orpheus Theatre at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/