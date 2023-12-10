HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

Trout Unlimited Members Gala

GALA—6 p.m. Final meeting of 2023 of the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Members only (plus one guest) are invited for holiday buffet, and to discuss the club’s efforts in promoting environmental best practices and the fishing in the local rivers and streams. Free. The Plains Senior Living Center, 3rd Floor 163 Heritage Circle, Oneonta. (607) 434-7211 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DaveBrandtTU/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/