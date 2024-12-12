HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Dance to Latin Music with ZapOte

CONCERT—7 p.m.; free dance lessons for ticket holders at 6 p.m. “ZapOte: Latin Dance Band.” Presented by Cooperstown Concerts. Tickets required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. https://cooperstownconcerts.org/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. “Chilling, Chatting & Coffee.” Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken cacciatore, noodles, Italian-blend vegetables and pears. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Franklin Fire Department, 351 Main Street, Franklin. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

MUSEUM—3 p.m. “With That Shadow Over Them: Constructing Catskill Reservoirs, Remembering Home.” Special tour with Museum Curator Quentin Lewis. Followed by a scavenger hunt for the children. Cider and cookies available. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

LIBRARY—3-4 p.m. “Oreo Tasting.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester, (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HOLIDAYS—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

CREATIVE—4-6 p.m. “Headwaters Hangouts.” Join fellow creatives to work on crafts and more in a social setting. Free and open to the public. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/headwaters-hangouts

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

HOLIDAYS—5-7 p.m. “Artisan Guild Holiday Party.” Refreshments, meet the artists and browse the shop. Artisans Guild, 148 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Artisans-Guild-Of-Oneonta-NY-100058065805185/

SANTA’S COTTAGE—5-7 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta.

HOLIDAYS—5-7 p.m. “Gingerbread House Making at UUSO.” Free. All welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

HOLIDAY—6 p.m.; tree lighting at 5 p.m. “Unadilla NY Santa Parade & Tree Lighting.” Main Street Unadilla. Visit https://www.facebook.com/GoUnadillaNY

HOLIDAYS—6-8 p.m. “Homemade for the Holidays.” Create handmade gifts. Supplies provided. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/14ztkmeprmgo8cpvnjwyzt1j5qlzmy-94sap

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Walk through Santa’s village, featuring Santa’s hut, kissing bridge, hot cocoa bar, village bakery, candy shop and more. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

