HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

PREMIER —7-10 p.m. See the premier of local true crime film, “A Roadhouse Coup,” about the life and crimes of Eva Coo, a 1930s Oneonta tavern owner convicted of the murder of one of her charges and executed for this crime. Filmed locally with many local faces. Tickets, $20 general admission (plus fees if reserving online). Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

*Due to the winter weather advisory, please check weather conditions before choosing to travel. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoSheriff or your prefered weather service for updates.

WALKING CLUB—10:30-11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor and track with friends old and new while listening to music from the 60s and 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com

VISIT WITH SANTA—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wish list. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. See facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.

OPENING RECEPTION—4-7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the exhibit, “Kelley’s Carved Quiet Convoy,” featuring a visual surround of crude or refined painted trucks carved in the 1940s-1990s by acclaimed Oneonta farmer folk artist Lavern Kelley. Also find hand-painted Kenyan keychain ornaments for sale to support the Mukuru Art Collective. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

SANTA VISIT—5-7 p.m. Bring the kids to visit Santa and tell him what they want most this Christmas. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/holiday-fun

MOVIE NIGHT—6:45 p.m. Come out for screening of “Women on the Verge of Nervous Breakdown,” which won the Academy Award for best foreign film in 1988, set around the jilted main character and the drama that unfolds in her Madrid high rise apartment building. Admission is free, seating for 30. Evening includes appetizers of Spanish tortillas and (unadulterated) gazpacho. Held at the Bushel, 106 Main Street, Delhi. Visit bushelcollective.org/events/community-film-picks-women-on-the-verge/

CHRISTMAS CAROL—7 p.m. Enjoy live annual performance of the classic store “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Directed and performed by local community members. Admission, $18/adult. Performed at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org