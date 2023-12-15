HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Paint a Holiday Highland Cow

with the Future Farmers of America

FUNDRAISER—2-5 p.m. “Paint and Snack.” Paint an adorable holiday highland cow, enjoy some snacks, and support the Cherry Valley-Springfield Future Farmers of America. Tickets, $30. Registration required. High school cafeteria, Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. Mrichards@cvscsd.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553054257134

BIRD COUNT—All day. 55th annual Christmas Bird Count. Small groups are invited to count all the birds they can find in the assigned area during whatever hours they choose, including at their own feeder. Sign up with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 287-4465 or visit https://doas.us/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SANTA— 9 a.m. to noon. “Storytime & Cookies with Santa.” Whole family invited. Heritage at the Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle, Oneonta. (607) 267-4013 or visit https://www.facebook.com/HeritageAtThePlains

HOLIDAY RUN—9:30 a.m. – “Rockin’ Around Cooperstown Ugly Sweater Run/Walk.” Raise funds for the Cooperstown Angel Network. Free-will donation to participate. Registration required with the Clark Sports Center. Race begins at Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2023-rockin-around-cooperstown-ugly-sweater-runwalk/?fbclid=IwAR3LJw9gCieLeBpvwdnHkonWMj6iDH11oYSYpycxsjhzqVKWaCJ6MXRAvWk

SANTA VISIT—10 a.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

VOLUNTEER – 10 a.m. to noon. “Hemlock Hunters Volunteer Training.” Learn to identify hemlock trees and the hemlock woolly adelgid that threatens them, and how to report it for conservation purposes. Dress for the weather. Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association at the Morris Fire Department, 117 East Main Street, Morris. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/hemlock-hunters-volunteer-training-1

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wassailing Weekends.” Learn to prepare this classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Hartwick Christmas Craft Fair.” Support local vendors and the Hartwick Homeschool LEAH Chapter. The Meeting House, 3080 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100073433225530

SANTA—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

BAZAAR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “OPA Annual Holiday Bazaar.” Shop for the holidays and visit with Santa. Bring donations for the Oneonta Warming Station, from non-perishable (individually wrapped) food items to personal hygiene items and more. Otsego Pride Alliance at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

ESTATE SALE—Noon to 4 p.m. Jewelry for sale. Sterling silver rings, earrings, costume jewelry and Dooney and Bourke leather purses. Council Rock Brewery, 4861 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 643-3016 or visit https://www.facebook.com/councilrockbrewery/

HOLIDAY CRAFT—Noon to 2 p.m. “Headwaters Holiday Family Craft.” Bring the family to work on a colorful paper wreath to brighten the holiday season. Free, open to all. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/headwaters-holiday-family-craft/

BALLET—1 and 7 p.m. The 36th annual performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Fokine Ballet Company. Tickets, $20. Goodrich Theater, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/deckerballet

SWING DANCE—2-6 p.m. “Linda Leverock’s 2nd Annual Snowflake Swing Dance.” Includes hour lesson from 2-3, cash bar and lite fare. Cost, $25 at the door. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-9878 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

VISIT SANTA—2-4 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

ART WORKSHOP—3-5 p.m. “Cloth Napkin Printing Workshop.” Personalize cloth napkins for the holidays with multimedia artist Ann Schwed. Free, registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/cloth-napkin-printing-workshop/

FLOWER ART—3-5 p.m. “Brushes & Blooms: December Warmth.” Local artist Susan Jones Kenyon guides participants in painting beautiful blooms. No experience necessary. Cost, $95. All materials provided. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MohicanFlowersCooperstown

HOLIDAYS—3:30-6:30 p.m. “Party with Santa.” Hot chocolate, photos with Santa, music, activities and goodie bags for all children up to age 15. Presented by the Family Service Association at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-2870 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thefamilyserviceassociation

OPENING NIGHT—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” Nearly 40 light displays from local organizations and businesses. For the first night only, enjoy hot cocoa, popcorn and a performance by the Cosmic Karma Fire performers. Includes visitors from the North Pole. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

BUSINESS—5:30-7 p.m. “Tax and Budgeting Class for Non-Profits.” Tax filing and grant reporting requirements for non-profits. Ideal for non-profit executive directors, board treasurers, finance team, others. Includes Q&A specific to participant’s organizations. RSVP required. Bushel Collective, 106 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/tax-and-budgeting-class-with-wendy-hunt-non-profit-organizations/

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Explore Santa’s village. Visit the bakery, candy shop, general store, and write a letter to Santa at the post office. All set to fun Christmas music. $10/carload. Continues 12/18-12/23. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 66 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

HOLIDAY ART—6-8 p.m. “Ceramic Ornament Making with Diana Cozzens.” $48/non-member. The Art Studio, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta