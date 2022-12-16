HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-17-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

CHRISTMAS CAROL—3 and 7 p.m. Enjoy a live annual performance of the classic story, “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens. Directed and performed by local community members. Admission, $18/adult. Performed at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

BIRD COUNT—All Day. Contact a local bird counting circle to participate in the 2023 Audubon Christmas Bird Count to see how many of each kind of bird are in the area. Participate with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Contact Sandy Bright at (607) 287-4465 or visit doas.us

SANTA VISIT—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring the kids to visit Santa and tell him what they want most this Christmas. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/holiday-fun

PET PICTURES-10 a.m. to noon. Santa and some adoptable pets will be on hand for fun and pictures at the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit facebook.com/SQSPCA/

SANTA VISIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa and get the holiday shopping done at the Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

WINTER SOWING—11 a.m. to noon. Join Master Gardeners Chris Burrington and Francine Stayter to learn about “Winter Sowing.” An easy and inexpensive way to work with Mother Nature to sow seeds for a great harvest next fall. Admission, $5/person. Oneonta Job Corps, 21 Homer Folks Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 228 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/12/17/winter-sowing

HOLIDAY WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the kids out to make a glittering snowflake ornament for the holidays. Free. Headwaters Art Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/holiday-craft-beaded-snowflake-ornaments/

OPEN HOUSE—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come view the exhibit, “Kelley’s Carved Quiet Convoy,” featuring a visual surround of crude or refined painted trucks carved in the 1940s-1990s by acclaimed Oneonta farmer folk artist Lavern Kelley. Also find hand-painted Kenyan keychain ornaments for sale to support the Mukuru Art Collective. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

VISIT WITH SANTA—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wish list. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. See facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.

SNOWFLAKE DANCE—2-6 p.m. Liven up the winter at the Snowflake Swing Dance, featuring Linda Leverock providing instruction on how to do the West Coast Swing Dance. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar available. Tickets, $20 at the door. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m.. Celebrate the opening of the exhibit, “Map, Body, Memory,” by mixed media by Brian Elder, former art teacher at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, about getting to know a new place. Elder will attend to host an artist talk. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gibertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit DunderbergGallery.com

LIFESKILLS—4-6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

UGLY SWEATER PARTY—4-8 p.m. Don your ugliest Christmas sweater and dance the night away with friends and neighbors. Includes live music, craft beer and general merriment. Iko The Dog takes the stage at 6 p.m. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4380 or visit redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

TRUE CRIME —7-10 p.m. Watch the local true crime film, “A Roadhouse Coup,” about the life and crimes of Eva Coo, a 1930s Oneonta tavern owner convicted of the murder of one of her charges and executed for this crime. Filmed locally with many local faces. Tickets, $20 general admission (plus fees if reserving online). Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

ASTRONOMY—7-8:30 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association to see what can be seen in the winter sky. This “Naked Eye Astronomy” session will include an introduction to the night sky, the locations of Mars and Jupiter, the winter constellations, and more surprises that are visible this time of year. Free, registration required. Recommended to bring a camp chair to sit on and to dress warmly. Held at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Route 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy/