HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 18

Students Adopting Seniors Meet &
Greet at Richfield Springs Library

HOLIDAY – 3 p.m. “Students Adopting Seniors Meet & Greet Christmas Tree Decorating.” Decorate the tree, make ornaments and meet fellow community members. Cookies and cocoa provided. Richfield Springs Public Library, 98 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

OPEN TAI CHI—10:30-11:15 a.m. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

TECH SUPPORT – 11:45 a.m. Tech help presented by the Connections seniors group. Front lobby, Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

WORKSHOP – Noon to 1 p.m. “U-Pick Agritourism Operations Ins and Outs.” Learn to grow an agritourism business at monthly series. Free. Hosted via Zoom by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/10/16/agritourism-monthly-workshops

CONNECTIONS – 12:15 p.m. “Welcome Winter Potluck.” Bring a dish to share at festive gathering featuring music by “Fast Friends.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

HOLIDAY LIGHTS – 5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” Nearly 40 light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Explore Santa’s village. Visit the bakery, candy shop, general store, and write a letter to Santa at the post office. All set to fun Christmas music. $10/carload. Continues through 12/23. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 66 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

