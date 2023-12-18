HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19

Pajama Storytime at

the Cooperstown Library

CHILDREN’S HOLIDAY— 6 p.m. “Holiday Pajamas Storytime and Crafts” with a stuffed animal sleepover. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

HOLIDAY—8:30-10:30 a.m. “Preschool Christmas Party.” Holiday cookies, punch and Santa at 9:30. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Story Time.” Suggested ages 0-2. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be on the Sleeping Lion Trail at Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. Contact hike leader Barbara LaCorte, (805) 455-7168, or visit https://susqadk.org/

SUPPORT GROUP—10-11:30 a.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Hosted and facilitated by Helios Care staff trained in grief and loss. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TAI CHI—11 a.m. to noon. Cost to participate is 1 non-perishable food donation for the food pantry. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

HOLIDAY—3-7 p.m. “Holiday Market and Caroling.” Holiday shopping with complimentary mulled cider and carolers. Main Street merchants will remain open until 7 for holiday shopping. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

VISIT SANTA—3-5 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

SIP & SHOP—4-7 p.m. “Champagne & Shopping at the CAA.” Holiday Show and Sale open for evening shopping. Includes complimentary Prosecco to of-age patrons. Champagne, chocolate and door prizes available. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Explore Santa’s village. Visit the bakery, candy shop, general store and write a letter to Santa at the post office. All set to fun Christmas music. $10/carload. Continues 12/20-12/23. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 66 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair