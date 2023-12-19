HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Make a Vision Board with

the Harris Memorial Library

WINTER CRAFT—6 p.m. “Vision Board Workshop.” Visualize dreams and goals and bring them into reality. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Preschool Story Time.” Suggested ages 3-5. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

MONTHLY MEETING—6 p.m. Susquehanna ADK. Bring a dish to share, a beverage and your own table service. At 7 p.m., it’s Member’s Choice, where ADK members can share their personal photos of a trip, adventure, plants or animals, followed by the ADK Trivia Game. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. (607) 435-3157 or visit https://susqadk.org/outing-schedule/

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Explore Santa’s village. Visit the bakery, candy shop, general store and write a letter to Santa at the post office. All set to fun Christmas music. $10/carload. Continues 12/21-12/23. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 66 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and experienced artists on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/