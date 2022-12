HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

VISIT WITH SANTA—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wishlist. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

ROLEPLAY GAME—6:30-10 p.m. Join ongoing game of Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition. All welcome, from experienced players to complete beginners. Held online by the Roxbury Arts Group, Roxbury. Visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/dungeons-dragons/2022-12-22/