HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

Community Christmas Dinner

COMMUNITY DINNER – 12:30-2:30 p.m. “36th Annual Friends of Christmas Community Dinner: A Holiday Tradition of Hope and Togetherness.” Registration appreciated. Sign up to reserve a spot at the table, for a pick-up, or a delivery meal. Serving up to 20 miles around Oneonta, including Stamford. Free. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-8025 or visit https://friendsofchristmas.org/flyer

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SANTA VISIT—10 a.m.to 1 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

SANTA—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

VISIT SANTA—2-4 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

GLIMMER NIGHTS – 5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Explore Santa’s village. Visit the bakery, candy shop, general store and write a letter to Santa at the post office. All set to fun Christmas music. $10/carload. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 66 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. Light refreshments available. Free, open to the public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

HOMETOWN FILM—5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Premier of “Bear,” the director’s cut. Filmmakers and the cast will be on hand to share personal insights on this local film. Tickets, $15. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-4300 or visit https://bearthemovie.info/