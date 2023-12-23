HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

Holiday Light Shows

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

Religious Services

CHRISTMAS EVE—10 a.m. All welcome. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5712 or visit https://www.facebook.com/mainstreetbaptistchurch1856/

CHIRSTMAS EVE—4 p.m. Holy Communion with children’s Christmas pageant and choir. All welcome. Christ Church, Episcopal, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9555 or visit https://www.facebook.com/christchurchcooperstown/

CHRISTMAS EVE—6 p.m. Candlelight Communion. St John Lutheran Church, 2546 State Highway 80, Burlington Flats. (607) 965-6643 or visit https://www.otsegocountylutheranparish.com/

CHRISTMAS EVE—6 p.m. Candlelight Carol Communion Service. St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-9120 or visit https://www.otsegocountylutheranparish.com/

CHRISTMAS EVE—7 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or visit https://firstumc-oneonta.org/

CHRISTMAS EVE—7 p.m. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or visit https://www.elmparkumconeonta.org/

CHRISTMAS EVE—7 p.m. Candlelight Service, followed by refreshments in the gym. All welcome. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5712 or visit https://www.facebook.com/mainstreetbaptistchurch1856/

CHRISTMAS EVE—7 p.m. Candlelight Service. The Red Door Church (First United Presbyterian), 381 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-9985 or visit www.reddoorchurch.info

CHRISTMAS EVE—7 p.m. Mt. Upton United Methodist Church, 1741 State Highway 8, Mt. Upton. Visit https://www.facebook.com/mountupton.umc.5

CHRISTMAS EVE—7:30 p.m. Carols with brass choir followed at 8 p.m. by the Festive Holy Eucharist. Christ Church of Gilbertsville, 166 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2267 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristchurchgvilleNY

CHRISTMAS EVE—8 p.m. Candlelight Carol Communion Service. Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28, Hartwick Seminary. (607) 547-9613 or visit https://www.otsegocountylutheranparish.com/

CHRISTMAS EVE—10 p.m. Candlelight Carol Communion Service. Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6852 or visit https://www.otsegocountylutheranparish.com/

CHRISTMAST EVE—10:30 p.m. Service of Carols followed at 11 by the Festival Choral Eucharist. All welcome. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1458 or visit https://www.facebook.com/stjamesoneonta/