HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve Meals for Seniors

CHRISTMAS EVE

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is cream of broccoli soup, chicken salad sandwich, coleslaw and mandarin oranges. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carriage House, Jay Gould Memorial Church, 53837 State Highway 30, Roxbury. RedCrossBlood.org

EXERCISE—11:45 a.m. Tai Chi led by certified instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost, donation of one non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Tuesday unless otherwise posted. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

