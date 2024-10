HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

Merry Christmas!

CHRISTMAS DAY—9 a.m. Holy Communion and the Feast of the Nativity. All welcome. Christ Church, Episcopal, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9555 or visit https://www.facebook.com/christchurchcooperstown/

CHRISTMAS DAY—10 a.m. Holy Eucharist. All welcome. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1458 or visit https://www.facebook.com/stjamesoneonta/

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights