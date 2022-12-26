By:  12/26/2022  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: 12-27-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

CCS Presents The Dick
White Basketball Tournament

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT—9 a.m. Cooperstown Central School Sports Booster Club presents the 37th Dick White Basketball Tournament. The tournament will include JV and varsity boys and girls basketball teams competing against Hamilton, Unatego, Whitesboro, Notre Dame (Utica), Oxford, and Richfield Springs. Come support the home teams. Consolation and championship games will be played Wednesday. Admission is $3/adult/game. Games will be played in the Red Bursey Gymnasium, Cooperstown High School. (607) 547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org/o/cooperstown-csd/article/932892

