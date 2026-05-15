TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, May 16

Help a Local Mom Fight Cancer

BENEFIT—Noon to 4 p.m. Chicken and Biscuit Fundraiser and Benefit Auction for Tyler Wilfeard. Help a stay-at-home mom of three in her battle against cancer. Fees apply. Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2100973450774536?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BIG DAY BIRD COUNT—All day. Birders locate as many bird species as possible in a single fun day, then report on their efforts to Coordinator Charlie Scheim. All welcome. Held by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Beginners should contact Scheim at (607) 434-4880.

SATURDAY HIKE—All day. Scenic excursion with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring a packed lunch, snacks and water. Dress appropriately and bring equipment for the weather/trail conditions. Pre-registration required. This week’s hike will be at the Pharsalia Woods State Forest, South Plymouth. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/saturday-hikes/

FUNDRAISER—7:30-11:30 a.m. Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department Fly-In Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. Fees apply. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Highway 166, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9007.

SPRING CLEANING—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Richfield Springs Village Dump Day.” Residents dispose of waste at no charge. Proof of village residency required. No contractors. Check the list online for accepted items, items with fees and items not accepted. DPW Garage, 37 Bronner Street, Richfield Springs. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=956861603974319&set=a.122761840717637

OTEGO DAYS—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book Sale. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

MAIN STREET—9 a.m. Rain Garden Clean-up. Volunteers prepare Main Street gardens for spring planting. Bring gloves, a trash bag/bucket, rake, hoe, and/or a small shovel. Other tools available. Meet at the entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. cfalk@cooperstownny.gov

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “13th Annual Splash Path 5K and Fun Walk.” Fees apply. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

JOB FAIR—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food Service and Housekeeping Job Fair. Bassett Medical Center, Clinic Lobby, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4775.

EDUCATION—9 a.m. “Book Study at The Gatehouse: Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” Hosted by the Catskill Regional Teacher Center. Area teachers discuss the impact of race in our schools and communities based on the book by Beverly Daniel Tatum, PhD. All welcome. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1232452245770903/1232452255770902?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GARDENING—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Otsego Master Gardener Plant Sale.” Fenimore Farm and Country Village, Louis C. Jones Center, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1283210193774444?post_id=1283210447107752&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment_media%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free fun with bounce houses. Light snacks available and 50/50 raffle. Trae’s Play Place and Party Rentals, 693 State Route 28, Richfield Springs. traesplayplace@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122177371136828004&set=a.122177371298828004

POLITICS—10 a.m. May meeting of the Oneonta Democratic Club, featuring discussion of The NY Health Act and the history of healthcare in the state. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. garymaffei@gmail.com

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Studio Skills: Making Portable Damp Boxes.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues 5/23. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/

GARDENING—10 a.m. to noon. Annual Plant Sale. Hosted by the Upper Unadilla Valley Association. Featuring locally-grown perennials at reasonable prices. Also includes a duck derby at 11:30 a.m. Town of Winfield Park, State Highway 20, West Winfield. (315) 855-4368 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=947147291367050&set=a.220360624045724

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Print Making with Barb.” Learn to make unique artwork with a gelli plate and real plant materials. Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1369592858311123&set=pcb.1369592891644453

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30-5:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. RedCrossBlood.org

EXERCISE—2 p.m. “Full Body Stretch and Balance.” Learn short, easy stretches that can be done anywhere or ahead of a more serious workout routine. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick.

OPENING RECEPTION—2 p.m. “Art of New York Juried Art Show.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=586821&PK=

OPEN HOUSE—2-4 p.m. Unadilla Food Pantry, 172 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1360792532747582&set=a.615238983969611

OPENING PARTY—6-10 p.m. “2026 Tap House Patio Opening Party.” Free; all welcome. Food truck, music and table service. Ommegang Tap House, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/959464833237551?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COMEDY—7 p.m. “Improv & Sketch Comedy Night with Special Guest Angela Cobb.” Suggested donation applies. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=869035589485380&set=a.146799495042330

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)” by Sarah Ruhl. The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. https://www.facebook.com/thepartytheater

THEATER—8 p.m. “Twelve Angry Men.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 8 p.m. on 5/21, 5/22, and 5/23 and at 2 p.m. on 5/17 and 5/24. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

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