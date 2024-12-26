HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Holiday Lights on View

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. Board games. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

LIBRARY—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Puzzle Days.” Free for all ages. Canajoharie Library and Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. “Chilling, Chatting & Coffee.” Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken stir fry over fluffy rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and ice cream. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through 3rd grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CELEBRATION—3 p.m. “Black Oak’s 50th Anniversary Celebration!” Continues to 2 a.m. on 12/29. Black Oak Tavern, 14 Water Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-9566 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065671025113

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR