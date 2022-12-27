HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-28-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

SENIOR SOCIAL—10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited for a fun time with the Oneonta Family YMCA featuring bingo, chair yoga, lunch, a mall walk and much more. Free to seniors, register by 12/23. Held in the Community Room at the Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 9 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the kids to enjoy a morning of holiday break fun featuring a story time, crafting a snowman button, and a chance to build a snowman outdoors (weather dependent). Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today enjoy pineapple pepper pork, rice, Japanese blend vegetables and peanut butter cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php