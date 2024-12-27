HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

Schuyler Lake Open Mic Night

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

MUSIC—6 p.m. “Home for the Holidays Community Drum Circle.” Fees apply. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

CONCERT—6-9 p.m. Rhythm and Brews, featuring “The Beadle Brothers.” Free. Food and beverages available for purchase. Ommegang Tap House, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/omgtaphouse

