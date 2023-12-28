HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

Festival of Lights continues

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

WINTER CHALLENGE—Through March 18. Otsego Outdoors presents the Winter Octet. Hike 8 of 13 Otsego County trails and earn the 2024 Winter Octet Patch. Visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/our-challenge/ to find the tracking form.

FUNDRAISER—Through 2/5. Enter for a chance to win a cozy hand knitted lap blanket and support this local library. Tickets available at the circulation desk, 3 for $5 or 8 for $10. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé, or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic rolls, and pudding. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php