HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-30-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Teens Holiday Party

TEEN NIGHT—7-10 p.m. Teens are invited for a fun party presented by the Otsego Pride Alliance. (Rescheduled from 12/23.) Hosted by the Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. Musicians Celebrating Music presents a performance of original folk songs and ballads, written and performed by John O’Connor. Presented by The Music Performance Trust Fund at The Franklin Railroad Community Museum, 572 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 829-2692 or visit facebook.com/ruth.berry.332

