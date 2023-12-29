HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

Last Night of Glimmer Nights

at The Farmers’ Museum

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through wonderland of holiday light displays in the Country Village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find fresh vegetables, local meats, and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to Noon. Find produce, arts, crafts, and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights