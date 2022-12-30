HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-31-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

FROSTBITE 5K—Noon. Get out on the last day of the 2022 for this fun run, walk, or stroll through frost-biting temperatures. This year will be held in honor of John Haven, who was the area ugly sweater fashionista and a fixture at the Oneonta YMCA. Race will begin from the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center and finish in front of the Oneonta YMCA at 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 207 or visit oneontafamilyymcafrostbite5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=9985

FIRST NIGHT —5 to 8 p.m. Don’t miss the return of First Night Oneonta. Celebrate the coming new year with an evening of fun for the whole family, featuring a talent show with 1000+ in prize money. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit hillcitycelebrations.org for the full schedule of events.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY—7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Join the Super Heroes Humane Society to ring in the new year with an evening of dancing, music from the Roundhouse Rockers, raffles, door prizes, appetizers, and a champagne toast at midnight. Music begins at 8:30. Tickets are $25/person. Party held at the 6th Ward Athletic Club, 22 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs/

LIFESKILLS—4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter