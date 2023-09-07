HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Golf Tournament with

Otsego County Chamber

GOLF OUTING—8:30 a.m. 37th Annual Golf Outing with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Tickets include a cart, breakfast, lunch, drinks. Prizes for longest drive, straightest drive, putting contest, more. Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive, Oneonta. https://otsegocc.com/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

ART DROP-IN—All day. Paint a unicorn, while supplies last. All ages welcome. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests. Today, enjoy a lunch of Philly cheesesteak burger, O’Brien potatoes, broccoli and watermelon. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

NATURE WALK—1-2:30 p.m. Homeschool Nature Walk kick-off. Otsego County Conservation Association explores the outdoors in late summer to identify trees, listen for birds and learn about the woodlands. Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Oaks Creek. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. Warren Sieme on acoustic guitar. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, enjoy the music of the Grateful Dead with Without A Net. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

MOVIE—8 p.m. “Dazed & Confused.” Doors open at 7. Featuring cash bar and after party. $10 suggested donation. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/