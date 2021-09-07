HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 2021 Hall of Fame Induction! 09-08-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

INDUCTION – Morning. Celebrate induction of 2020 and 2021 class into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/visit/hof-2021 for info.

TRAP SHOOT – 1 & 6 p.m. Bring out your shotgun and shells for fun afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost, $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. 607-638-9379 or visit www.facebook.com/crumhornrodandgunclub/