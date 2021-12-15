HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘A Christmas Carol’ Returns to the stage at The Farmers’ Museum 12-16-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

CHRISTMAS CAROL – 7 – 9 p.m. Enjoy the annual performance of Christmas classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ following the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge one Christmas Eve to learn the error of his greedy ways and discover the meaning of Christmas. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Cost, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/charles-dickens-a-christmas-carol/2021-12-16/

CLOTHING DRIVE – Bring clean winter clothing of any size to help out local families in need. Looking for gently used boots, hats, gloves, scarves, winter coats, snowsuits, & snowpants. Collection through 12/22. Bins located inside the front doors at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 Ext. 120 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

LEADERSHIP OTSEGO – 8:30 a.m. Go online for informational about 6-month program to broaden knowledge of community organizations and sharpen leadership skills. Learn how to participate with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2022-leadership-otsego-informational-webinar-learn-how-you-can-grow-499

SANTA – 4 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.