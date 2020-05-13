HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: All About Heat Pump Installation 05-14-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 14

HEATSMART – Noon – 1 p.m. Learn about Heat Pump Installation with Otsego County Conservation Association, presented by NP Environmental. Free, registration required. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/heat-smart-otsego-heat-pump-installation/

RABIES CLINIC – 9 a.m. – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/sqspca-offering-free-weekly-rabies-clinics-on-first-come-first-served-basis/

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

WORD THURSDAY – 7 – 9 p.m. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center presents Bruce Bennett of Aurora NY, prize winning author of 10 full-length poetry collections including ‘Another Day in Just Our Town: Poems New And Selected, 2000-2016,’ others. Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/ to participate.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS