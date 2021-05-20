HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art Exhibits Open In Cooperstown, Oneonta 05-21-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 21

ART EXHIBITS OPEN – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 3 exhibits open. The Annual Regional Juried Art show celebrating talents of NYS artists with Jane Carr & Bruce Goddard as jurors; ‘Wild Things – Wild Places’ by ild Things – Wild Places” by last years Juried Art Show winner David Kiehm who specializes in wildlife art; & The Cooperstown Central School Art Exhibit. Showing at The Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

ART EXHIBIT – 5 – 7 p.m. on In-person exhibit ‘All Together Art Show’ will feature local artists residing in Otsego, Chenango and Delaware counties. Free admission. COVID-19 restrictions in place. Main View Gallery and Gift Shop, 77 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1890or visit www.arcotsego.org/main-view-gallerystudio-2

YARD SALE – 8 a.m. Find house hold items for sale or free. Benefit for Fly Creek Historical Society. 931 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek.

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30-6 p.m. Enjoy a take-out Brooks chicken dinner including a half chicken, coleslaw, baked potato, and a roll. Cost, $12/dinner. Pre-orders by Wednesday encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with name, number, quantity.