HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Artistic Quilts On Display 02-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View this years creations from the Fenimore Quilt Club. On show through 2/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 11 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

NATIVE PLANTS – Noon. Learn about the native plants of the catskills in the webinar ‘Wild Wonders: Celebrating the Wild Plants of the Catskills.’ Free, registration for Zoom required. Presented by Catskill Mountainkeeper. 845-439-1230 or visit www.catskillmountainkeeper.org

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 – 3 p.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘Highlights of American Folk Art’ with Kevin Gray, Manager of Arts Education, answering questions about the portraits, carvings and traditional crafts on display. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com