HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Audition for Theatrical Comedy 10-26-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26

AUDITIONS – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Women aged 20s – 60s are invited to audition for comedy play ‘Always A Bridesmaid’ about the wedding day tests and triumphs of the brides 4 friends-for-life. Produced by Out of the Woodwork Players. Show to be performed March 18, 19, & 20. Bainbridge Town Hall Theater, 15 N. Main St., Banbridge. 607-563-2582 or visit www.facebook.com/OWPTheatre/

VOICES OF THE GAME – 2 p.m. Join former player, analyst, and broadcaster Carlos Peña to discuss the Hall’s latest YouTube series ‘HOF Connections.’ Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-carlos-pena?date=0

PALEONTOLOGY – 7 p.m. WSKG presents panel of eminent women paleontologist in ‘Daring to Dig: Women in Paleontology’ where they discuss their experiences of rising through the then male dominated profession, and encouraging the girls of today to enter the field and follow their dreams. Online only program complementing the exhibit ‘Daring to Dig: Women in American Paleontology’ on display at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca. Hosted by WSKG on YouTube. Visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/