HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Author Discusses Book On First Japanese-American Baseball Players 07-21-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 21

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Join baseball author Robert Fitts, a leading expert on Japanese Baseball, to discuss the stories of the first Japanese Americans to play baseball back in the early 20th century. Free, registration required. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-Robert-Fitts?date=0

STORYTIME – 10 a.m. Join Miss Kathryn for Facebook Live storytime featuring stories, songs, fun activities based around Gnomes & Fairies with Huntington Memorial Library. All ages welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.

TUESDAY MARKET – Noon – 5 p.m. Crafts, produce, more available each Tuesday in July. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands. Pre-order available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine.

PARENTING – 5 – 7 p.m. Parents and Teens learn how they can build positive, nurturing relationships with credentialed family & youth advocates. 10 session virtual workshop presented by Family Resource Network. Visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/ for info.

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 8 – 9 p.m. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and ESPN’s Jon “Boog” Sciambi discuss baseball’s latest news, share stories from on & off the field. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, hosted on Instagram Live. Visit baseballhall.org/events/safe-at-home-chipper-jones?date=7 for info.