HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Author discusses ‘School Lunch: Unpacking Our Shared Stories’ 02-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 – 4 p.m. Lucy Schaeffer, CCS alumna and author, will speak about her new book, ‘School Lunch: Unpacking Our Shared Stories.’ Registration required. Presented by The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com

SHOOTING SPORTS – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop at the sports club to practice shooting with trap, skeet, or 5 stand sporting clays. Open to the public. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

ICE HARVEST – 11 a.m. Step back in time to for a traditional ice harvest festival. Subject to natures whims, this fest will include sleigh rides, chili, hot chocolate, more. Millers Mills, 107 Finger Ave., West Winfield. Visit www.facebook.com/MillersMillsNY/

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get outside for some winter fun, gliding down a slope on a snow tube. Weather & staff dependent, call Friday for most up-to-date information. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 51, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

WEDDING EXPO – Noon – 3 p.m. Happy couples are invited to shop with wedding vendors to plan for the big day. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

THEATER – 2 p.m. Join Bigger Dreams Productions for a presentation of ‘The Vagina Monologues’ by Eve Ensler. Cost, $15/adult. 50% of proceeds to be donated to Family Planning. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org